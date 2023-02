AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department said one person is dead after a shooting in north Austin. Another person is critically injured.

It happened in a parking lot at 9318 N. Interstate 35. APD said it responded to a call at 5:20 p.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS said one person was declared dead at the scene. A second person was transported to a trauma center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

