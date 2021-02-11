Apartment near UT Austin restores heat hours before freezing temps drop lower

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Dobie Twenty21 Student Spaces, an apartment complex near the University of Texas at Austin campus, lost heat early Thursday morning.

It blames the weather. Regional Manager for the building Holli Ahiers said they were able to get the heat and hot water restored just before 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Ahiers said with the building being so old, losing heat was out of their control. According to Ahiers, the complex operates off a boiler that’s physically outside of the building. The weather shocked its system.

Ahiers told KXAN the complex never fully lost heat, as staff was able to control the system manually.

Employees said they let residents know right away that space heaters were available, while on-site crews worked to replace the boilers.

The building is in the middle of renovations too. So that’ll hopefully prevent something like this from happening again, Ahiers said.