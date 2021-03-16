Apartment complex owners say Austin Energy didn’t prepare for extreme winter storm, file lawsuit

Austin Energy crews restore power on Feb. 18, 2021 after multiple days of snow and ice. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

Falls on Bull Creek, Treehouse Apartments, and Park at Crestview are seeking $200,000-1,000,000 in damages.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The owners of three apartment complexes in Austin are suing the city’s publicly owned electric utility for failing to prepare for last month’s extreme winter storm.

The lawsuit against Austin Energy was filed in Travis County District Court last week on behalf of Falls on Bull Creek, Treehouse Apartments, and Park at Crestview — the complexes are seeking $200,000-$1 million in damages.

“Texas has previously experienced severe cold weather events in at least 1983, 1989, 2003, 2006, 2008, 2010, and 2011. Thus, Uri was not unprecedented, unforeseeable, or unexpected,” the lawsuit reads.

According to the plaintiffs, Austin Energy failed to heed warnings and recommendations from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and North American Electric Reliability Corporation after freezing temperatures and wind left many Texans without power in February 2011.

The lawsuit claims each of the apartment complexes lost power for several days due to the storm last month, causing water pipes to burst.

A city spokesperson issued the following statement in response to the lawsuit:

“The City has not yet been served with the lawsuit related to Winter Storm Uri filed by a law firm in Corpus Christi. However, we are acutely aware of the power outages that occurred during the unprecedented storm, some caused by trees or ice on lines, and most mandated by ERCOT.” City of Austin spokesperson

David Spence, an energy law professor at the University of Texas, said the apartment complexes most likely have the standing to bring the lawsuit against Austin Energy since the utility operates like a business.

But proving that Austin Energy was grossly negligent, he said, will be difficult.

On orders from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state’s market manager, Austin Energy cut more than its fair share of electricity usage to prevent the state’s grid from total collapse.

“In this case, Austin Energy was following instructions from ERCOT and ERCOT was trying to avoid, and was very close to having a disastrous, systemwide crash,” Spence told KXAN. “So it’s going to be a really tough case to prove that Austin Energy was somehow grossly negligent and that’s what led to the extended outage.”

KXAN politics reporter John Engel will have a full report tonight at 6 p.m.