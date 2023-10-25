AUSTIN (KXAN) — An apartment complex in Hyde Park has a new name that’s familiar to many Austinites.

The Workforce Affordable Complex will now be called The Adler — named after former City of Austin Mayor Steve Adler, according to a news release from Affordable Central Texas.

Back in 2016, Adler worked to address affordable housing availability for middle-income workers, the release said. This then led to the start of the Austin Housing Conservancy, which has preserved workforce affordable housing in the city.

The Workforce Affordable Complex will now be called The Adler, which is named after former City of Austin Mayor Steve Adler | Todd Bailey/KXAN News

“Affordable housing is such an important priority going all the way back to 2015. We have huge challenges in this city with affordability. Imagine where we’d be if we hadn’t been the city that was making more housing than any other city in the country. It wasn’t enough, but we were doing the big things that kept us in the game,” Adler said Wednesday.

The Austin Housing Conservancy has helped preserve 13 properties with nearly “2,000 units for long-term affordability across the city,” which can serve more than 3,500 residents, the release said.