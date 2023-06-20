AUSTIN (KXAN) – A local animal shelter said Monday it will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at its programs over a 24-hour period in a fundraising effort.

Austin Pets Alive! said its goal is to raise $53,000 from its fifth annual Raise-A-Day for APA!. That is the amount the nonprofit said it costs to cover one day of operations.

The shelter said its social media feeds will be active starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday with vlog-style stories and three different live streams.

The Crimson Chin (Courtesy: Austin Pets Alive!) The Crimson Chin (Courtesy: Austin Pets Alive!)

You can donate on APA! webpage, Instagram or Facebook pages.