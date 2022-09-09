AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two weeks after Austin Pets Alive! accepted dozens of puppies with a contagious virus, the nonprofit shelter said Friday 30 of them are healthy and ready for adoption.

Austin Pets Alive! treated the dogs at its Parvo Puppy Intensive Care Unit. The ICU is the first of its kind in the United States. The virus attacks the intestines, keeping the puppies from absorbing proteins and fluids. Last year, APA! told KXAN treated nearly 700 puppies in the Parvo Puppy ICU in 2017.

The 30 puppies are at the Town Lake Animal Center location of Austin Pets Alive! on 1156 W. Cesar Chavez St. You can meet them by checking out APA!’s website, visiting the shelter Friday between 12 and 6 p.m. or by emailing adopt@austinpetsalive.org.

APA! also said it need fosters and volunteers and welcomes donations.