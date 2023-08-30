Chevelle is one of several senior dogs available for adoption at Austin Pets Alive!. (Courtesy: Austin Pets Alive!)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some of Austin Pets Alive!’s oldest furry friends are receiving some extra assistance, after APA! was named a recipient of a grant from The Grey Muzzle Organization.

APA! is one of 90 animal welfare organizations selected to receive a grant to assist local older dogs, according to an APA! release Tuesday. The Austin animal welfare nonprofit was one of 370 applicants considered for the funding.

The winning groups received $848,000 in grants “to help save or improve the lives of at-risk old dogs in their communities,” the release added.

The Grey Muzzle Organization has awarded more than $4.6 million in grants to support animal welfare organizations over the past 15 years, per the release. The organization is a national nonprofit centered on enhancing the lives of at-risk senior dogs by offering funding and resources to animal shelters, rescue organizations, sanctuaries and other animal-affiliated nonprofit groups across the country.

“This grant will help us give senior dogs like nearly nine-year-old Chevelle the veterinary and dental care he needs so he’ll be ready to go to a new home,” said Neil Hay, Senior Director of Lifesaving Operations at APA!, in the release. “No one is more grateful or loving than an old dog, and we’re looking forward to helping more senior dogs get the second chance they all deserve.”

More information on APA! is available online or by calling 512-961-6519.