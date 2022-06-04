AUSTIN (KXAN) — With rising temperatures and some even peaking over 100 degrees this coming week, Austin Pets Alive! provided tips for dog owners to remember.

APA! reminds owners that hot sidewalks and pavement can burn the pads of a dog’s paws, and if a dog is left outside in extreme heat, it can easily get heat stroke.

To avoid injuring the dog’s paw pads, check the pavement before going on a walk. The shelter recommended placing a hand on the pavement for 10 full seconds.

“If it’s too hot for you, the pavement is too hot for them,” APA! said.

According to APA!, water is one of the most important things to remember.

“Let your dog go for a swim in cool water and make sure they are staying hydrated,” APA! said. “Getting your pet wet is the best way to speed up the cooling process.”

The shelter also recommended keeping an eye on the dog’s tongue and eyes.

“Red eyes and a tongue hanging very far out of a dog’s mouth is an indication that they are overheating,” APA! said.

APA! urged pet owners to limit outdoor activities when it’s too hot. They recommended taking short walks in shaded areas or to consider taking the walk in the evening.

Lastly, APA! said that unless the vehicle has a “dog mode,” do not leave a pet inside of a vehicle—even if it’s only for a brief period.

APA! is currently hosting a Heat “Waive” adoption special until June 16, and traditional adoption fees are being waived. The shelter asked people to name their own adoption fee for all animals at APA!—this applies to both APA! fosters and pets currently at the shelter. The shelter is open every day from noon until 6 p.m.