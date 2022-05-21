AUSTIN(KXAN) — Saturday afternoon Austin Pets Alive! took to Twitter to ask for the public’s help after a clog caused the parvo ward in the shelter to flood.

In the tweet, it said people were needed to help pick up and foster parvo negative dogs.

According to APA, there were 45 dogs in the parvo unit, so far it has gotten four out of the shelter with 22 still needing a temporary home. The dogs currently being treated for parvo were moved to another ward within parvo.

In a statement, APS asked people to keep the dogs for up to two weeks. To provide help, fill out this form.