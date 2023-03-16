Editor’s Note: Austin Pets Alive! originally reported two dogs had been shot. On Friday, the Austin Animal Center said one dog had been shot and another may have been hit by a car. This story has been updated to reflect the new information.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Pets Alive! asked for help Thursday with two dogs who were injured before coming to the shelter. Originally, APA! said both dogs were suffering from gunshot wounds. On Friday, the Austin Animal Center said one dog was shot and the other may have been hit by a car.

APA! said the dogs were admitted into the shelter’s clinic this week, and both were recovering.

“Yodeling Pickle is a 10-month-old Lab mix who was initially surrendered to Austin Animal Center (AAC) after being shot, as his owners could not afford the medical costs of treating the wounds,” APA! said.

According to the shelter, Yodeling Pickle had roughly 50 pellets embedded in his leg, and because of his severe injuries and inability to benefit from surgery, he’s receiving daily, hour-long bandage changes and was on bed rest to promote healing.

Samia is a five-year-old German Shepherd mix who was taken to the shelter when her owners found her injured. She was surrendered to the shelter for financial reasons, APA! said.

According to APA!, the City of Austin’s municipal shelter asks that the shelter provides lifesaving medical care for animals with the greatest needs.

“The No Kill shelter is asking for people to donate what they can to help with the medical care of Yodeling Pickle, Samia and pets in need of critical care like both of them. People can go online to austinpetsalive.org and click on DONATE,” APA! said.

In addition to donations, APA! said it was also searching for medical fosters for Yodeling Pickle and Samia.