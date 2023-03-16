AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Pets Alive! asked for help Thursday with two dogs who were shot.

APA! said the dogs were admitted into the nonprofit shelter’s clinic this week, and both were recovering from gunshot wounds from separate shootings.

“Yodeling Pickle is a 10-month-old Lab mix who was initially surrendered to Austin Animal Center (AAC) after being shot, as his owners could not afford the medical costs of treating the wounds,” APA! said.

According to the shelter, Yodeling Pickle had roughly 50 pellets embedded in his leg, and because of his severe injuries and inability to benefit from surgery, he’s receiving daily, hour-long bandage changes and was on bed rest to promote healing.

“Samia is a five-year-old German Shepherd mix who was also brought to AAC this week when her owners found her with a gunshot wound. Samia had run away from home and was found with the injuries. Her owners also had to surrender her due to financial reasons,” APA! said.

According to APA!, the City of Austin’s municipal shelter asks that the shelter provides lifesaving medical care for animals with the greatest needs.

“The No Kill shelter is asking for people to donate what they can to help with the medical care of Yodeling Pickle, Samia and pets in need of critical care like both of them. People can go online to austinpetsalive.org and click on DONATE,” APA! said.

In addition to donations, APA! said it was also searching for medical fosters for Yodeling Pickle and Samia.