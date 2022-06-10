AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Pets Alive! said it needs help from potential adopters and fosters this weekend as extreme heat may affect conditions at the shelter.

With the recent hot temperatures, APA! said it was taking precautions to keep pets safe during the extreme outdoor temperatures and preparing for potential power outages.

President and CEO of APA! Ellen Jefferson said the organization is asking the community to help get 70 animals into homes before the end of the weekend.

“With the strain the extreme heat puts on our animals, staff, facilities and the power grid, we are urgently asking for your help now to get our animals out of the shelter before temperatures reach the highest levels expected, “ Jefferson said in the release. “We are calling on the community to help us get 70 of our most vulnerable animals into homes before Sunday.”

APA! said there were 40 puppies among the animals most in need of homes. Adoption fees are being waived until June 16 for all pets.

Visit APA!’s Town Lake location between noon and 6 p.m. Friday or Saturday to help get a pet in a home, the release said.

APA! also reminded pet owners to keep pets out of the heat as much as possible—especially between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., and to never leave a pet unattended in a hot vehicle.