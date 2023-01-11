AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Pets Alive! just welcomed the new year with tiny bundles of joy.

The shelter said a cat named Hot Pocket gave birth to four kittens Tuesday, and a dog named Lala gave birth to five puppies Monday.

APA! tells KXAN both sets of kittens and puppies were the first born at the shelter in 2023.

APA! said if you want to foster Lala and her puppies, please email foster@austinpetsalive.org.

The shelter also said it has pregnant or nursing dogs in its offices. Those dogs also need foster homes.

According to APA!, the Austin Animal Center told the non-profit shelter it had three more pregnant dogs with a transfer deadline of Friday.

Austin Pets Alive! tells KXAN more than 500 puppies and kittens were born in its care in 2022.