Anything is Paws-sible! Austin Humane Society gets $10k grant for senior dogs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Grey Muzzle Organization has announced they will be giving the Austin Humane Society (AHS) a grant of $10,000.

Butterfly (Austin Humane Society)

AHS is one of seventy-seven animal welfare organizations chosen from many applicants to receive grants. The winning groups were given more than $600,000 in grants to save and improve the lives of older, more at-risk dogs in the communities.

“This grant will help us give senior dogs, like 7-year-old Butterfly, the veterinary and dental care they need to prepare them for adoption,” said Frances Jonon, CEO of AHS. “No one is more grateful or loving than an old dog, and we’re looking forward to helping more senior dogs get the second chance they all deserve.”

“Many senior dogs in the Austin area are enjoying their golden years in loving homes thanks to the wonderful work of AHS,” Grey Muzzle’s Executive Director Lisa Lunghofer said.

In the past 13 years, the Grey Muzzle Organization has given over $3.1 million in grants to support their initiative to shorten the tine dog spend homeless.

To learn more about available dogs at the Austin Human Society, visit austinhumansociety.org.