Antoni Porowski from ‘Queer Eye’ fosters Austin Pets Alive! dog

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While in town to film another season of the Netflix series “Queer Eye,” chef Antoni Porowski stopped by a local animal shelter to take a new friend home — at least temporarily.

Austin Pets Alive! told KXAN Antoni Porowski took home Neon as a foster dog on Tuesday. Neon is a pit-beagle mix.

“Are you a sleepy pup?” Porowski asked the pit-beagle mix in a video posted to APA’s Facebook. “You’re sleepy. Let’s go watch some Netflix. Let’s go home and make snacks.”

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, APA has concerns that it will continue to have a regular flow of animals through the shelter, but there will be fewer people coming through to adopt or foster. It is asking anyone considering adoption to come in soon, and it’s also hoping more people foster so it can get at least 50% of its current animals in homes.

“We’d love for the rest of Austin and other communities to follow Antoni’s lead and help us get our pets into foster homes during this time,” APA wrote in a release.