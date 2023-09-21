AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, the University of Texas at Austin said it received reports of antisemitic vandalism on or near the campus.

“This conduct is not constitutionally protected speech. UT condemns these actions and will refer for discipline any University-associated individuals found to have vandalized University or city property. Moreover, the University condemns acts taken against people because of their race, color, religion, sex and national origin. Such conduct does not align with our institutional values. Our University supports and celebrates the diversity of our community.” UT Austin

The graffiti also read, “God’s d— is white”

A KXAN photojournalist arrived at the scene Thursday afternoon, and the antisemitic graffiti had been cleaned.