Anti-Semitic banners hung on central Austin overpass for the second time

Austin Mayor Steve Adler spoke out against the anti-Semitic banners hung on the Far West overpass above MoPac on social media Tuesday afternoon. (screenshot via Twitter)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Days after an anti-Semitic banner was seen hanging over a bridge in central Austin, another hate message was seen in the same spot. Shalom Austin warns the group could continue holding demonstrations over the next few days.

Residents and drivers in the area of Far West Boulevard and MoPac Expressway reported handwritten banners hanging on the Far West overpass advertising a website Tuesday afternoon.

You can view the anti-Semitic banners hanging from the overpass in the video below at your own risk.

Shalom Austin says it’s the same hate group responsible for a banner hung on the same overpass Saturday afternoon.

Shalom Austin says it contacted the Austin Police Department and spoke with Mayor Steve Adler and Austin City Council member Alison Alter.

“The protesters concluded their activities as a contingent of Austin Police officers arrived on scene,” Shalom Austin said in a statement. “The goal of this group is to cause trouble, be as confrontational as possible, and attract attention.”

Shalom Austin says Chief Joseph Chacon advised appropriate action will be taken to ensure the group stops. They’re asking people not to engage with the group.

“Acts of antisemitism, bigotry, and racism are not welcome in our city,” Mayor Adler wrote on Twitter. “Every person in our community deserves to feel like they belong.”