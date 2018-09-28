Anti-CodeNEXT advocates now pushing to put MLS deal on ballot Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Starting Friday, you may notice people asking for your signature to try to stop a Major League Soccer stadium from being built at McKalla Place in north Austin. (KXAN) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Friday, you may notice people asking for your signature to try to stop a Major League Soccer stadium from being built at McKalla Place in north Austin.

Indy Austin announced Thursday they're starting a petition to try to put the matter to a vote next year.

The group said in a news release, "Without a petition to put the soccer subsidy deal before voters, Precourt will pay zero dollars in property taxes for decades, meaning hundreds of millions of dollars in lost tax revenue for the City, AISD, Travis County, Central Health and ACC."

"This is supposed to be a government for the people and by the people. We should have an opportunity to speak up on any topic," said Franoise Luca who lives in north Austin.

People who don't want the Columbus Crew to relocate to Austin and build a new stadium at McKalla Place have said the City of Austin is offering up too many tax breaks to a private company.

"Why should we do it now? Are we getting enough benefit? Personally, I don't think so," said Luca. "I think that we should use city-owned land for the greater good and I think the greater good would be more housing."

The City Council voted last month to start negotiating with the Columbus Crew owners. Those talks are still in progress.

"We believe that the petition will amek an impact," Luca said. "This is the right time to bring out a petition. We know that the citizens are not happy with the decision of the council."

Indy Austin hopes to collect 20,000 signatures that are required to put the question on next May's ballot.

The petition reads:

We, the undersigned registered voters of the City of Austin, support a proposed ordinance by initiative requiring that any sale, lease, conveyance, mortgage, or alienation of city-owned land for a sports facility, sports arena, and/or concert stadium shall require City Council and voter approval before it can become effective.

Meanwhile, MLS supporters have spent the last six weeks re-branding. Their name changed from MLS in Austin Supporters Group to Austin Anthem. They'll reveal a new logo this Saturday at an event.

"We just continue to celebrate soccer coming to Austin, promoting soccer here in the city," said Josh Babetski. "Having a stadium on a plot of land that's been unused for 24 years is certainly better than leaving it unused for another 24 years."

Babetski said the interest in soccer has been skyrocketing over the years. He said if an MLS team comes to Austin, it'll benefit youth soccer as well.

"We have grown beyond just being a college football town. Now we're a college football and profession soccer town," he said.

Indy Austin is a political action committee that was started this year by Linda Curtis, a long time political activist who lives in Bastrop. It was one of the groups that fought the Code Next plan, a major rewrite of Austin's land development code.