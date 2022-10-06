Lufthansa began nonstop service between Austin, Texas, and Frankfurt, Germany, on May 3, 2019. (Photo courtesy Austin-Bergstrom International Airport)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s fifth brand-new international route of the year launched today, with Spirit Airlines now offering nonstop flights to Monterrey, Mexico.

The route was first announced back in March. Flights are just over an hour long and are offered daily.

Monterrey is the fifth new international destination so far this year. KLM began flights to Amsterdam in March, followed by Lufthansa resuming its nonstop route to Frankfurt, Germany, in April, after pausing the route due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Air Canada began offering flights to Vancouver in June, and American Airlines started flying to Montego Bay, Jamaica, the same month.

Meanwhile, six brand-new domestic routes have launched out to Austin so far this year, with two more planned for December.

Here’s a look at all the new flights that airlines are offering out of AUS either this year or next year.

Three new nonstop routes have already been announced for next year. Spirit will fly nonstop to Miami — a route already offered by American and Southwest Airlines. American will fly to Memphis, joining Allegiant Airlines on the route.

A brand new seasonal route to Montrose, Colorado, will be offered by Southwest beginning in January.