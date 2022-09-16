The “i love you so much.” mural at Jo’s Coffee on Congress Avenue Jan. 21, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Jo’s Coffee shop, known for its picturesque green wall with “I love you so much” written in red, may be expanding further into south Austin.

A Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing states Jo’s Coffee will begin renovations on a building located at 5532 Menchaca Rd. starting next month. It’s slated to finalize the work at the end of the year, according to the filing.

The building is nearly 2,200 square feet, located near Crockett High School, Austin Community College, Austin Java and other restaurants. Cost for the work is estimated at $487,500, but these filings are not always accurate.