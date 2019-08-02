Another dog reported stolen from the Austin Animal Center

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A dog was stolen Tuesday from the Austin Animal Center, the group’s spokeswoman said.

Jennifer Olohan says the Austin Police Department is involved and has opened an investigation.

In June, AAC reported four dogs were missing from the shelter. One of them returned after being found running near the shelter at U.S. Highway 183 and Levander Loop. Olohan said the other three are believed to have been stolen and have not been found.

One of those dogs is a Pitbull mix and the others are Staffordshire mixes, all between the ages of one and two years old.

Austin Animal Center says it’s working to add more security cameras in “strategic locations where we’ve identified vulnerabilities.”