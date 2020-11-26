Another CapMetro bus operator dies from COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Another Capital Metro employee has died due to COVID-19, according to a Wednesday night announcement from the agency.

CapMetro says the bus operator, who joined the company last year, died Tuesday after testing positive for the virus.

This is at least the fourth CapMetro employee to die due to the coronavirus.

On Nov. 9, the agency announced a longtime bus operator who worked with CapMetro since 1986 died on Nov. 8.

CapMetro also reported another bus operator died on July 5 after working with the agency since 2007.

A MetroAccess operator also died in June after testing positive for COVID-19.

CapMetro reported earlier this year a mechanic who previously tested positive for COVID-19 died in April, but their cause of death was not confirmed at the time.