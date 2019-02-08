Anonymous tip, tattoos leads to charges for bank robbery suspect Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A man is accused of robbing a bank on Research Boulevard on Feb. 5, 2019 (APD Photos) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A surveillance photo of a bank robbery suspect in northwest Austin Feb. 5, 2019 (APD Photo) [ + - ]

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was charged with robbing a bank in northwest Austin Tuesday, according to documents filed in court.

Douglas Scott Peterson, 43, faces a second-degree felony after police believe he robbed the Bank of America at 12574 Research Boulevard on Tuesday morning.

Along with clear surveillance photos of the suspect, police also talked to two witnesses they deemed to be credible. Both described the suspect as having multiple facial tattoos and being of similar height.

One bank teller told police the suspect walked up to her and said, "Don't make this complicated. "Don't make me pull the gun out. Give me all your money." The teller, identified only as RZ, told police she was terrified and started giving her cash from her drawer. He grabbed the money and left.

Meanwhile, another teller overheard the threat and pushed the silent alarm in the bank to alert authorities. RZ told police he had tattoos on both sides of his eyes, on both hands and on his right forearm. The other teller told police the suspect had a star tattoo on the left side of his head.

The surveillance photos were shown in the media which led to an anonymous tip that named Peterson as the suspect. The tipster also said Peterson had been at the Salvation Army Rehab Center at 4216 South Congress Ave.

Based on the tip, investigators found previous booking photos and a detailed description of Peterson's tattoos. The description included one of a tattoo of a car on the back of his head. Police could see in the surveillance images that a similar looking tattoo could be seen under his hat. Peterson's height.

Police also visited the Salvation Army the suspect was said to be at and an employee told police they knew Peterson to be the bank robber.