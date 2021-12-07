Anonymous threat in Lake Travis High School bathroom prompts increased police presence

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Lake Travis Independent School District is increasing police presence at Lake Travis High School after an anonymous threat written in black marker was found inside a bathroom.

Lake Travis ISD Superintendent Paul Norton sent a letter to the high school community on Tuesday, explaining that the administration was aware of a message found in a bathroom reading, “Caution: I am going to shoot this school up on December 9.”

Norton says increased security is out of an abundance of caution and that students should still be sent to school, although choices to keep children out are respected and understood. Increased security will be throughout the week.

The district says a full investigation is underway, with Lake Travis ISD police and students encouraged to report any suspicious activity they may see.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, a picture circulating online gave the false impression that there was a threat at Bowie High School at Austin ISD. The district says AISD investigated an emailed photo of guns and determined it was not a credible threat.

Since last week’s school shooting in Michigan, there have been a number of scares in school districts nationwide.