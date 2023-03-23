Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for March 23, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An “anonymous donor” is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of burglary suspects, on top of a $1,000 Crime Stoppers award, according to the Austin Police Department.

APD is searching for three people who it believes stole “several valuable items” and credit cards which were later used.

The burglary happened sometime between 10:45 p.m. and 5 a.m. Dec. 15, in the 9500 block of Hansford Drive, which is in north Austin, north of Rundberg Lane.

The suspects are described as:

Black/Hispanic man in his late 20s or early 30s, about 5’10” and 175 pounds and with a short beard and mustace and close-cropped hair

Hispanic woman in her early 20s, about 5’03” and 125 pounds

Hispanic man in his mid-30s, 5’8″ and 180 pounds

APD shared photos of Dec. 15, 2022 burglary suspects (Austin Police Department Photo)

APD said anyone with details can call the APD Burglary Tip Line at (512) 974-6941, email apdburglaryunit@austintexas.gov or submit an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip at austincrimestoppers.org or by calling (512) 472-8477.