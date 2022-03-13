Anne Hathaway shows support for Texas’ trans youth during SXSW

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 12: Anne Hathaway attends the premiere of “WeCrashed” during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The stars are in Texas for the 2022 South by Southwest Conference & Festivals and making statements when it comes to Texas politics.

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto walked the red carpet Saturday during SXSW to debut their new limited Apple TV+ series, called ‘WeCrashed.’

“The Devil Wears Prada” star shimmered in a silver Versace cut-out dress. Hathaway kept the jewelry simple, trying not to obstruct the eye-catching dress. But it was her purse, which featured the transgender flag, that caught fans’ eyes at the event.

Anne Hathaway attends the premiere of WeCrashed during the SXSW conference and festival at the Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas, on March 12, 2022. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway attends the premiere of WeCrashed during the SXSW conference and festival at the Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas, on March 12, 2022. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 12: Anne Hathaway attends the premiere of “WeCrashed” during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW)

The bold statement from Hathaway could be in response to Texas’ directive from Gov. Greg Abbott to investigate any families whose children receive gender-transitioning treatments. The directive followed a non-binding legal opinion from Attorney General Ken Paxton describing the care as “child abuse.”

A Travis County district judge Friday granted an injunction that blocked child abuse investigations of families with trans children in Texas.

While Hathaway has not directly responded to the current Texas debate, she has become an ally to the transgender community. In 2018, the Oscar winner shared a story at a charity event about a letter she received from a 10-year-old transgender girl named Ella.

In the letter, the young girl thanked Hathaway for having the courage to show herself as an ally to the community.

“I want to make something absolutely clear to you [Ella], it takes zero courage to love you, said Hathaway in response to the letter.

The SXSW Film Festival runs through March 19.