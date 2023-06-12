AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Animal Advisory Commission will discuss rules related to interactive animal encounters at the Austin Aquarium during its monthly meeting Monday night.

According to city documents, if the commission approves the measure, it would request the Austin City Council consider amending city code to target a for-profit zoo or aquarium specifically. It would ban public interaction with wild animals when a facility isn’t accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The Austin Aquarium is a for-profit facility and is not required to have this accreditation.

Last month, a woman said a lemur attacked her at the Aquarium during what the facility calls an “encounter.” This is where guests can pet animals under the supervision of handlers.

“I remember looking down and my face was like dripping blood,” she told KXAN.

The Austin Aquarium said it launched an internal investigation into the matter.

In a statement, the facility said, in part, “We have over a million people visiting our facility a year. During that time, we have had a minimal number of people who have had any sort of incident, such as a nip or scratch from an animal that we have on-site… We would like to note, in past situations, we have seen it is typically due to a lack of guests not following the clear USDA guidelines we provide at the beginning of each animal encounter by our trained staff… We would like to extend our sincere thoughts, we want everyone to be safe.”

Searching through USDA inspection reports of the facility, we found several inspection reports detailing issues involving “handling of animals.”

We have contacted the aquarium for comment on tonight’s discussion, but have not heard back. We will update this story when we receive a response. The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Check back for updates.