Angry delivery driver points loaded gun at customer for texts asking about order, affidavit says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is facing a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he pointed a loaded gun at one of his delivery customers, an affidavit filed Tuesday says.

On Sept. 8, a driver with Favor, a popular delivery service by smart phone app, arrived at the Texas Rowing Center with food for a customer, well after the initial arrival time stated in the app, the affidavit says.

The customer sent several texts to driver asking about his food, the affidavit says, and the driver, later identified as Thomas Alexander Gray, 29, became annoyed with the customer.

When Gray pulled into the parking lot with the customer’s food, the affidavit says Gray had a semi-automatic handgun in his lap. The customer told police Gray then grabbed the gun with one hand, and a loaded magazine with the other. The affidavit says Gray chambered a round, then waved the gun at the customer saying, “You wouldn’t like it if someone rushed you, would you?”

According to the affidavit, Gray also said to the customer, “You really shouldn’t rush people because it might ruin their day.”

The customer said he was “frozen with fear,” when everything happened and thought he was going to be shot and killed, the affidavit says. Gray handed the customer his food, and then drove away after the incident.

Police contacted Favor with a subpoena for the driver’s information, and that’s how they were able to positively identify the driver as Gray, the affidavit says.

According to jail records, Gray is listed as in custody at Travis County Jail.