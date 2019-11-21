Anderson Mill 1st graders create homeless care packages

Live Now
AUSTIN (KXAN) — First graders are putting the homeless first for the first time at Anderson Mill Elementary School.

Their inspiration came from within.

Students drew pictures with “encouraging words” to put into their care packages.

Students nicknamed “scholars” by their teachers gathered with staff inside the school’s gymnasium Thursday morning. They surrounded tables topped with supplies.

Supplies included:

  • Toothbrushes/paste
  • Mouthwash
  • Soap
  • Socks
  • Hats
  • Scarves
  • Gloves
  • Canned food products

The teachers have a program titled “Sharing the Planet.” They tackle local and global problems through it.

Our scholars took action and decided that a huge problem in Austin is homelessness.

Tara Watkins, First grade teacher
Students watched a film about Mobile Loaves and Fishes.

The school has been collecting donations for a couple of weeks.

“Each time they brought in a donation they added a leaf to our Giving Tree in our hallway,” Watkins said. “We empower them to know everybody is not as fortunate as us, and we should give back.”

The items were then assembled into care packages. The goal is to present them to the Austin organization Mobile Loaves and Fishes, who picked up the packages this morning.

Watkins was touched by the students’ effort.

I had a scholar who brought in little candles. And he said, ‘I brought these in because I know they don’t always have thermal energy, and they can use those candles at night when it gets cold.’ So they really did understand it. They have really big hearts.

Watkins
Students placed their care packages in bins for Mobile Loaves and Fishes to pick up and distribute to various homeless.

