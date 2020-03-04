Anderson High student charged in connection with school bathroom fire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Anderson High School student is potentially responsible for a fire in a bathroom at the school in February, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit says 17-year-old Rudolph Hardin started the fire that damaged a stall door, the tile floor and the ceiling in a Fine Arts wing bathroom at the school, causing an evacuation on Feb. 26.

APD says a surveillance camera from outside the bathroom caught the act on tape. Hardin is seen in the video walking into the bathroom and staying for one minute before leaving. Several minutes later, an employee opened the door and saw smoke billowing out from the top of the door, the affidavit says.

Austin Fire Department believes the fire was intentionally set with damages estimated to cost around $1,500, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says Hardin was identified based on a previous, yet similar incident in 2019 and his physical appearance. In an interview with police and an assistant principal at the school, Hardin confessed to starting the fire saying “it was an accident.”

In the affidavit, Hardin told police he found a lighter in the stall and wanted to test it out. When he brought the lighter up to a roll of toilet paper, he flicked it and said flames “literally shot out.”

When school officials asked why he tested the lighter, Hardin said, “I don’t know…I guess I just wanted to be stupid.” He then tossed the lighter during the school’s evacuation, the affidavit says.

Police say he didn’t tell anyone about the fire because he didn’t want to get in trouble. Hardin is facing one charge of Felony Arson.