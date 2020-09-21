Analysis gives insight on types of calls received by Austin police last year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin is providing more insight into the types of calls received by the Austin Police Department in 2019.

A new analysis shows Austin police received 517,000 calls for service last year. 65% of those calls were dispatched while 35% were from officers.

According to the city’s analysis, APD officers spent 41% of their time on priority three calls, meaning there is no risk for the potential loss of life or any threat of property damage.

“There’s a high volume of those priority three calls, which are direct to patrols, which again, focuses in on hot spots,” said Lieutenant Ken Rufie in a meeting with the Public Safety Committee. “Officers will put themselves out on a directed patrol in the area when they’re not responding to calls to check those areas, and do a high-visibility patrol.”

The city launched a new online dashboard to keep track of APD’s calls for service.

