AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Austin can boast of having the strongest job market in the nation, according to an analysis from The Wall Street Journal and Moody’s Analytics.

This is the fourth year that The Wall Street Journal and Moody’s have done this kind of number-crunching. It is the latest evidence of the region’s amazing rebound of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The assessment ranked metro areas by five factors, using 2021 data:

unemployment rate

labor force participation rate

job growth

labor force growth

wage growth

After Austin and No. 2 Nashville, the other top-6 metros were Raleigh; Salt Lake City; Jacksonville, Florida; and Atlanta.

“The strong labor demand is good for workers,” The Wall Street Journal writes, “but challenging employers to find staff in an array of sectors.”

