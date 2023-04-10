AUSTIN (KXAN) — Musicians, bands and promoters within the Austin-area can now apply for up to $10,000 in grant support through the Live Music Event Program.

Based on the results of the 2022 Greater Austin Music Census, it’s become clear that artists within the music industry are struggling to keep pace with the cost of living.

Many are moving farther away from Downtown Austin and into cities such as San Marcos, Pflugerville and Manor.

To lend a helping hand, The City of Austin Economic Development Department is offering $3.5 million in support through the Live Music Fund Event Program.

All of the funds will be entirely sourced from hotel occupancy tax.

Those awarded the funds will be able to use it to cover expenses for music events, studio and video production, staffing and professional services, merchandise distribution, music broadcasting, and more.

City of Austin Music & Entertainment division manager Erica Shamaly says they’ve already received over 350 online applications.

“It can really start the partnership you’ve been meaning to start,” she said. “You finally have some funds to really realize your vision.”

Last year, Shamaly’s department received over 3,000 applicants for the Austin Music Disaster Relief Grant.

Austin Texas Musicians Executive Director Patrick Buchta believes more help is needed to maintain the city’s identity as the Live Music Capital of the World.

“The Live Music Fund is a great first step,” he said. “It is literally an investment in the music community.”

Eligible applicants for the $5,000 and $10,000 grants must live in the Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Area — which includes Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis, and Williamson counties — and must host the proposed activities in an Austin City Council District and/or Austin’s Extraterritorial Jurisdiction.

Applications for the Live Music Fund Event Program are open until Tuesday, May 16 at 5 p.m.

Throughout the application window, the City of Austin Economic Development Department will host virtual office hours every Monday and Thursday to assist people filling out the form.