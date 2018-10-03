An in-depth look at APD's Stress Reaction Training Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. APD answers questions about the training that sent 5 cadets to the hospital. (KXAN) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Earlier this week, five Austin Police Officer cadets were taken to the hospital after their first day of the police academy. One remains in the hospital. The injuries happened during Stress Reaction Training.

This first week of the training is where many cadets drop out. Stress Reaction Training is meant to find out how people will respond to physically taxing and emotionally training events.

It lasts one hour to two hours determined by class size and how long it takes them to get through it. It includes running, push-ups, sit-ups, flutter kicks. Instructors yell at them. Instructors can curse at them.

That profanity cannot be directed at an individual and a commander is on the scene the entire time according to Chief Manley. Medical professionals are always on site. Breaks are allowed for water. It's meant to prepare cadets for verbal abuse they'll deal with as officers.

"It's normally in the more stressful situations that an officer is where verbal provocation takes place as well. So we try the best that we can to simulate that type of a stressful situation so we can gauge their response. What we don't want is an officer that will over-react or that will react inappropriately. So again this is meant to be an early indicator on how each cadet performs," said Chief Brian Manley.

No physical contact is allowed by the instructors unless it's to help cadets.

KXAN put in a public information request with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. TCOLE has received zero complaints about APD's training academy in the past five years.

Chief Manley couldn't talk details about what specifically happened to send cadets to the hospital. There is a review happening and we will look for those details when that review is over.

We asked the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement if there have been any formal complaints filed about the Austin Police Academy. They searched the last five years and didn't find any. But we just confirmed the city of Austin received a letter earlier this year from an attorney regarding complaints made by former cadets about the academy being too aggressive.