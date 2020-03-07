Amplify Austin raises $12.3 million in 24 hours, surpassing goal

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Amplify Austin surpassed its fundraising goal of $12 million during its 24-hour event, the group behind the day of donating announced Friday.

I Live Here I Give Here said the event raised $12.3 million for more than 760 participating nonprofit organizations in the eighth-annual event.

It’s the most successful campaign to date, the group said.

The event began at 6 p.m. Thursday, and concluded at 6 p.m. Friday.

“Today, I am especially proud to call Central Texas home,” I Live Here I Give Here executive director Courtney Manuel said.

“Thank you for making today a success and for supporting the critical missions of more than 760 charities,” she said.

More than 28,000 individual donors contributed to the cause, and more than 2,250 community members held their own fundraiser to benefit Amplify Austin, which added $1.7 million to the pool for more than 400 nonprofits.

More than 100 business raised money, and a group of six matched what their employees donated. Cirrus Logic, Charles Schwab, Silicon Labs, SolarWinds, Netspend and Enverus together raised $700,000 after matching employee donations.