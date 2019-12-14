Amigo en Azul’s 17th Annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event benefits elementary students

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students from Harris, Metz, and Sanchez Elementary schools had the chance to Shop with a Cop Friday morning.

Amigos en Azul, or “Friends in Blue” hosted the 17th annual event at the Target store in the Capital Plaza shopping center in central Austin.

Shop with a Cop is a program that aims to create a positive environment for elementary school students to socialize with officers and reinforce officers as friends in the community.

Before the children started shopping, they were greeted with an appearance from Santa Claus.

There were 60 children and officers present at this year’s Shop with a Cop. Children were able to pick out gifts for themselves, siblings, and their parents.

Amigos en Azul was founded in 1982 to bridge the gap between the Hispanic community and the Austin Police Department. Each year, the Amigos en Azul awards scholarships to area high school students, volunteer in outreach and crime prevention programs, and improve the lines of communication between Spanish speaking members of the community and law enforcement.