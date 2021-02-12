LIVE: Amid winter storm that’s iced over Austin, health officials give COVID-19 update

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Health officials will give an update on the area’s COVID-19 response at 10 a.m. Friday amid a winter storm that’s frozen much of Austin.

Austin Public Health Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott, APH Director Stephanie Hayden-Howard and APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette will take part in the videoconference.

The latest staging numbers on the Austin-Travis County COVID-19 dashboard show a significant drop in the 7-day rolling average of new hospitalizations and active cases. Health officials moved the area from Stage 5 risk level to Stage 4 Tuesday due to declining hospitalizations and cases.

We will stream the videoconference on KXAN.com and Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss