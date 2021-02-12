LIVE: Amid winter storm that’s iced over Austin, health officials give COVID-19 update

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Health officials will give an update on the area’s COVID-19 response at 10 a.m. Friday amid a winter storm that’s frozen much of Austin.

Austin Public Health Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott, APH Director Stephanie Hayden-Howard and APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette will take part in the videoconference.

The latest staging numbers on the Austin-Travis County COVID-19 dashboard show a significant drop in the 7-day rolling average of new hospitalizations and active cases. Health officials moved the area from Stage 5 risk level to Stage 4 Tuesday due to declining hospitalizations and cases.

We will stream the videoconference on KXAN.com and Facebook.