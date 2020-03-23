Amid COVID-19 restrictions, CapMetro ridership down nearly 75% from early March

AUSTIN (KXAN) — CapMetro’s ridership has dropped almost 75% from its peak early in March, new data released Monday by CapMetro shows.
On March 3, peak ridership was around 115,000, and with COVID-19 restrictions and the pandemic taking hold of the Austin area, ridership has plummeted to around 30,000.
CapMetro is stressing that people using public transit use it for essential travel only.
CapMetro also said that trips on the Hornsby Bend feeder are now reservation-only. Reservations must be made before 4 p.m. the day before the desired trip, and people must call 512-478-RIDE (7433).