Amid COVID-19 restrictions, CapMetro ridership down nearly 75% from early March

AUSTIN (KXAN) — CapMetro’s ridership has dropped almost 75% from its peak early in March, new data released Monday by CapMetro shows.

On March 3, peak ridership was around 115,000, and with COVID-19 restrictions and the pandemic taking hold of the Austin area, ridership has plummeted to around 30,000.

CapMetro is stressing that people using public transit use it for essential travel only.

March 22, 2020 ridership was down an estimated 40% from 2019.#CapMetro ridership continues to decline daily as customers adhere to health guidelines surrounding #COVID19.



We continue to ask that you use public transit for ESSENTIAL trips only. Be smart, calm & safe. pic.twitter.com/36IG6lnxhq — Capital Metro (@CapMetroATX) March 23, 2020

CapMetro also said that trips on the Hornsby Bend feeder are now reservation-only. Reservations must be made before 4 p.m. the day before the desired trip, and people must call 512-478-RIDE (7433).