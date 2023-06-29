Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for June 29, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — American Airlines is launching a new seasonal route from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The nonstop service will be offered Saturdays only in the month of October, an airline spokesperson told KXAN.

Flights, operated as American Eagle, will leave Austin at 9:45 a.m. and arrive in Santa Fe at 10:42 a.m. local time. Returning flights leave Santa Fe at 11:25 a.m. and arrive in Austin at 2:13 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase now.

Earlier this year, American launched new seasonal service from Austin to Memphis, Tennessee, and Panama City and Pensacola, Florida. Year-round service to Sacramento, California, was launched in May.

American is the second-largest airline at AUS in terms of passenger traffic. Almost 1.7 million passengers flew out of Austin on an AA flight between January and April, one quarter of all passengers from the airport.