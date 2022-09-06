AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a two-year pandemic pause, the American Cancer Society is relaunching its volunteer driver program in Austin.

Many cancer patients need daily or weekly treatment, often over the course of several months.

Although family and friends may help, they may not always have the time or resources to provide every ride, which can create a barrier to cancer treatment.

The Road To Recovery program removes this roadblock by providing free rides to treatment through trained volunteer drivers.

Plano resident David Yuschak volunteered as a driver for two years before COVID-19 concerns suspended the program.

“You begin to build up a relationship with them,” he said. “It’s one I believe is more valuable sometimes to you than the patient.”

To ensure patients receive their cancer care, the American Cancer Society needs at least 15 volunteers in Austin in order to successfully relaunch the program.

Volunteer drivers must be between the ages of 18 and 84, have a car with adequate insurance and pass an American Cancer Society training course. They must also be up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines.

To volunteer and give cancer patients a much-needed ride, you can sign up here.