American Campus housing in Austin says parties of more than 10 people could result in evictions

The lobby for the Callaway House, an American Campus Communities, an private, off-campus student housing option near the University of Texas at Austin. KXAN Photo/ Todd Bynum.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A company that offers six off-campus housing options for University of Texas at Austin students says it has notified its tenants that residents who have gatherings of more than 10 people could be subject to penalties, including eviction.

American Campus Communities (ACC), an Austin-based company that provides housing for college students across the country, operates The Callaway House, The Castilian, Crest at Pearl, 26 West, Texan & Vintage and The Block near the UT campus.

ACC notes its lease agreement has guidelines stating residents should not have gatherings of more than 10 people, which aligns with the city order from Austin Mayor Steve Adler, which bars those gatherings.

A reporter with the Daily Texan, the UT-Austin student newspaper, posted about this policy from ACC on Twitter, asking to hear from fellow students.

American Campus apartments may evict students that collect 10+ people in an apartment together. I want to hear your thoughts on this UT!! DM’s are open! @thedailytexan — brooke! (@brookexpanic) August 31, 2020

A spokesperson for ACC told KXAN Monday that ACC will be enforcing its policy to keep gatherings to 10 people or less and “will issue warnings, including in the units and throughout the community.”

“Violation of this policy could result in eviction,” the spokesperson said. “We are committed to creating a positive environment through our residence life programs, which includes an array of activities that promote social interaction in responsible ways.”

When asked whether ACC has taken disciplinary action at any of its Austin properties this month, ACC said it doesn’t discuss its relations with residents, but the company added that it has “not evicted anyone at this time and have been proactive in communicating expectations to maintain the well-being of our communities.”

Whether a eviction would be a consequence for tenants on a first-time violation of the 10-person gathering rule or after multiple violations “depends on the severity of the incident” the spokesperson said.

KXAN has asked ACC how its policy of possible eviction for tenants with gatherings of more than 10 people squares with the City of Austin’s Eviction Moratorium order, and we are awaiting a response.

ACC said it also has residents sign a “Personal Responsibility Acknowledgement Form,” pledging to practice social distancing, wear face coverings when required and check daily for COVID-19 symptoms.

“We have been pleased with how our residents are embracing and following prevention measures,” the ACC spokesperson said in an email Monday.

Monday the university confirmed two positive COVID-19 cases among students living in on-campus residence halls. Last week, after footage circulated showing a UT student group gathering without wearing masks, Austin’s Health Authority sent a letter to fraternities and sororities in Austin reminding them of the city’s rules regarding gatherings and mask-wearing.