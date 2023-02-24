AUSTIN (KXAN) — Seasonal service on three American Airlines routes from Austin, including two international, is soon coming to an end for the summer.

Flights to St. Louis, Missouri, will be suspended from May 5 through Aug. 15, according to a spokesperson for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Flights to Montego Bay, Jamaica, and Nassau, Bahamas, will be suspended from Aug. 19 through Nov. 11, the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for American Airlines told KXAN the routes are offered seasonally and will soon come to the end of their scheduled season.

Meanwhile, the airline will launch a new nonstop route to Pensacola, Florida, on June 3. The AUS spokesperson told KXAN those flights are scheduled through Aug. 12. Rival Southwest Airlines also plans to begin flights to Pensacola, starting June 10.

American canceled service from AUS to San Juan, Puerto Rico, in November. A spokesperson told KXAN at the time that the route “isn’t meeting performance expectations.”

American is the second-largest airline at AUS in terms of passenger traffic. The airline flew more than 5.4 million passengers from Austin in 2022, behind only Southwest.

Passenger totals for American have grown significantly since the pandemic. The airline launched six new nonstop routes from AUS in 2022, including the Montego Bay service, and resumed two seasonal routes.

So far in 2023, American has launched two new routes, to Memphis, Tennessee, and Panama City, Florida, as well as resume seasonal service to Fort Myers, Florida. A new route to Sacramento, California, is also scheduled to begin service in May.