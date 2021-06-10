American Airlines set to add 14 new nonstop flights from Austin airport this fall

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travelers to and from Austin will soon have even more choices about where they can catch a flight on American Airlines.

The Texas-based airline announced Thursday it’s adding 10 new domestic and four new international destinations that will begin departing from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) this fall.

The new, direct domestic flights include:

Three-times daily service to El Paso.

Twice-daily service to Cincinnati; Indianapolis; Kansas City, Mo.; and St. Louis.

Daily service to Jacksonville, Fla.; Oklahoma City; Reno, Nev.; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Tulsa, Okla.

On the international side, American will provide nonstop service from AUS to Cancun, Mexico; Liberia, Costa Rica; Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. After providing nonstop, seasonal service this summer, American also stated it will add flights year-round to Los Cabos, Mexico and Nassau, Bahamas from Austin.

Brian Znotins, American’s vice president of network planning, said in a news release Thursday this expansion is driven by demand.

“Earlier this year, we added more flights from Austin, and customers have spoken: they want more,” Znotins said. “We’re eager to offer our customers more opportunities to reconnect with family, friends and colleagues. Together with our partners, we’re making it easier than ever to connect Austin with the world.”

American stated customers can begin buying tickets for these 14 new flights starting on June 14.

This latest announcement follows a recent trend of American expanding its service from AUS, as interest in air travel picks up coming through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, the airline shared it would add 10 new, direct routes from Austin for the summer. That included twice-daily service to Las Vegas; Nashville, Tenn.; Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; and Washington Dulles. American also opened daily service from Austin to New Orleans; Orlando, Fla.; and Tampa, Fla.

Bryce Dubee, an AUS spokesperson, told KXAN that he believes this expanded service is driven by two factors. These include Austin becoming an even more popular draw for domestic travelers and the growth in businesses and economic development in Central Texas.

“Any time we do get new service here in Austin, it is a big deal,” Dubee said. “It’s always exciting to see not just some of these new routes, but some of the new travel options that really do help central Texas travelers. Some of the routes are ones that are served by other airlines, but it’s exciting to really see that there are different availabilities for different travelers that are coming through Austin.”