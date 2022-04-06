AUSTIN (KXAN) — Americans Airlines is looking to hire 70 people at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport this month, the airline announced Wednesday.

The positions are in fleet service and passenger service. Additionally, American said it plans to continue hiring for all positions throughout the year on top of the 60 new employees already added since the start of 2022.

American currently flies to 42 destinations nonstop from Austin, including eight international routes in Mexico and the Caribbean. The airline said it has increased flying in the market by 119% compared to 2019, with an estimated peak of 530 weekly departures from AUS planned for this summer.

Recent additions to the nonstop flight schedule from Austin include Cozumel, Mexico, and Montego Bay, Jamaica, as well as Santa Ana, California, and Bozeman, Montana.

American Airlines flew more than 300,000 passengers out of Austin in January, a little over a quarter of all passenger traffic at the airport.

The airline said employees have access to medical, dental and vision coverage on day one of the job, in addition to 401(k) accounts. Maternity leave and life insurance benefits are available to employees at no cost, as well as counseling and support services.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply here.