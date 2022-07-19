Palm Springs International Airport is seen from the air in Palm Springs, California, on February 28, 2022. (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the second time this month, American Airlines has announced it will launch a new nonstop route from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Flights to Palm Springs, California, will launch Nov. 17 and will operate daily from Nov. 17 through Nov. 29, and from Dec. 15 through Jan. 9. The route is currently offered by Alaska Airlines.

The announcement comes a week after the airline said it will begin nonstop flights to Vail, Colorado, in December.

In addition, American will expand seasonal service to Santa Ana, California, to year-round service beginning Nov. 3. The airline is also resuming seasonal service to Sarasota, Florida, beginning Nov. 17, and Fort Myers, Florida, beginning Dec. 15.

“American is excited to provide central Texans with more nonstop access to Southern California and Florida this winter,” said Philippe Puech, the airline’s director of short-haul network planning. “This additional flying is in direct response to the demand we saw in 2021. We look forward to connecting customers with their family and friends this holiday season.”

Palm Springs, Sarasota and Fort Myers are the seventh, eighth and ninth new or returning nonstop routes announced by American this year.

International service to Cozumel, Mexico, and Montego Bay, Jamaica, began last month. The airline also launched service to Santa Ana, California, and Bozeman last month, as well as resuming seasonal service to Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

American continues to be the second-largest airline operating at AUS in terms of passenger totals. From January to May this year, more than 2.1 million passengers boarded an American flight out of Austin, accounting for about 27% of all passengers.

Only Southwest Airlines has flown more passengers from AUS this year, carrying more than 3 million people between January and May.