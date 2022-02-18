American Airlines adds new nonstop routes from Austin Bergstrom beginning in June

AUSTIN (KXAN) — American Airlines is expanding its service out of Austin, with two new routes and a relaunched seasonal route announced Friday.

Nonstop flights to John Wayne Airport, in Santa Ana, California, will begin June 3, and flights to Bozeman, Montana, will begin June 4.

The airline announced it is also resuming its seasonal service to Destin-Fort Walton Beach, beginning June 4.

“We are thrilled to keep building on our record growth in Austin by providing local travelers more nonstop flights to beaches and mountains for their summer travel plans,” says Brian Znotins, American Airlines Vice President of Network Planning.

The new flights will operate at the following times:

Santa Ana outbound: Leaves Austin at 12:30 p.m. daily; arrives in Santa Ana at 1:30 p.m.

Santa Ana inbound: Leaves Santa Ana at 2:35 p.m. daily; arrives in Austin at 7:30 p.m.

Bozeman outbound: Leaves Austin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays; arrives in Bozeman at 11:45 a.m.

Bozeman inbound: Leaves Bozeman at 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays; arrives in Austin at 4:45 p.m.

Destin outbound: Leaves Austin at 9 a.m. on Saturdays; arrives in Destin at 11 a.m.

Destin inbound: Leaves Destin at 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays; arrives in Austin at 2 p.m.

Tickets for all three new flights go on sale Monday.

American announced last month it would add nonstop flights to Cozumel, Mexico, and Montego Bay, Jamaica. Those routes are scheduled to begin service on June 11.

Passenger traffic at AUS has rebounded significantly after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. New data released by the airport earlier this week shows 2021 was the 4th busiest year on record.

American Airlines saw an increase in passenger totals of 144% from 2020 to 2021. More than 3.2 million passengers flew out of Austin on the airline in 2021, making it the second-largest airline at AUS, behind Southwest.