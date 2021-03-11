American Airlines adds 10 daily, seasonal flights to Austin airport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — American Airlines is expanding flights at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The Fort Worth-based airline will add 10 flights to AUS, both year-round and seasonal, throughout May and June. The airline will now provide daily service to:

Nashville

Las Vegas

Orlando

New Orleans

Raleigh-Durham

Tampa

Washington D.C.-Dulles

The flights to Nashville, Las Vegas, Orlando and New Orleans will be available starting May 6, and the remaining three will start “later in the summer,” airport officials said.

American Airlines will also offer seasonal flights from AUS starting June 5 to:

Aspen, Colorado

San Jose del Cabo, Mexico

Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida

The flight to Aspen is the first nonstop flight from Austin to the Colorado ski resort town, airport officials said.

Tickets are on sale now, and more information is available on the airport’s website.