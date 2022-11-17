AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Amazon.com Inc., which has grown faster than just about any other company in Central Texas in recent years, could be the next technology business with mass layoffs nationwide.

The e-tailer with a market capitalization of around $1 trillion plans to cut about 10,000 corporate and technology employees across the company, The New York Times reported on Nov. 14 based on anonymous sources. The cuts could start as early as this week, the Times said.

It was not clear exactly how any cuts might impact Central Texas. But if the layoffs are broad — and the Times reported they will occur across Amazon’s devices, retail and human resources teams — it seems likely the Austin area will be impacted. Amazon has thousands of white-collar workers in the Texas capital, plus a huge fulfillment network.