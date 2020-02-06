Amazon brings new grocery delivery service to Austin

FILE – This Sept. 6, 2012 file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon’s fast-growing advertising business is becoming a problem for some shoppers. Sponsored ads are flooding Amazon’s search results, making it harder to find the products customers are searching for. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin residents now have another grocery option thanks to a new service from Amazon.

Users of Amazon Prime can now use the company’s new grocery delivery service, Amazon Fresh. Customers can select from thousands of products including meat and produce.

The company says shoppers won’t have to pay extra for a two-hour delivery window if they order more than $35 worth of groceries. A one-hour delivery window comes with a $4.99 fee.

You can even use Alexa to add items to your shopping list.