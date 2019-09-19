Amazon adds 600 jobs in Austin, leases more space in the Domain

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Amazon.com Inc. is growing even bigger in North Austin than previously announced, with 600 more jobs now in the pipeline, the company told Austin Business Journal.

ABJ first reported in May the e-commerce giant had leased more than 100,000 additional square feet in the 15-story Domain 10 office tower under construction. That was in addition to 145,000 square feet it had already leased in Domain 10. On Sept. 19, Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) confirmed to ABJ the bigger lease and said it will bring 600 more jobs to Austin over the next several years, on top of 800 jobs already pledged.

That would give Seattle-based Amazon 1,400 workers in just a single building at Domain Northside. The company already occupies about 250,000 square feet in the Domain 7 and 8 towers, where it employed about 1,000 people as of March. Counting its Whole Foods Market subsidiary and its San Marcos warehouse, the 1,400 additional jobs would put Amazon in the realm of 8,000 total employees in the Austin area.

